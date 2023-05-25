North Iowa Band Festival returns for 84th year

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a weekend many wait all year for. Thursday, the 84th North Iowa Band Festival kicked off.

You know the songs and you probably know the name. But did you know Meredith Wilson, who is from Mason City wrote the show based off his experience at the North Iowa Band Festival.

“It’s really in our blood in Mason City. To play instruments, sing songs, etc., etc. It’s just a musical community,” said Colleen Frein, President and CEO, Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

Morgan Myles from The Voice is headlining Saturday night’s big concert. Noah Harris is playing double duty. His band is opening for her.



“I always get a little nervous around this time. I just want everything to go smoothly. I know it will. I just care a lot about this festival,” said Festival coordinator Noah Harris.

On Saturday, 76 trombones will be marching through Mason City.

“It’s like it’s got a life and energy of it’s own that overtakes you. And it overtakes the community. You can see how excited they are and that’s so rewarding,” Grand marshal Ruth Miller said.

Miller once the festival organizer is back with a new role, Grand marshal.

“It’s humbling. It’s rewarding. I feel like the community appreciated all the work i did over the years,” Miller said.

For some it’s the music and for others, It’s the commemorative button. An extra benefit for collectors.

“What’s new is that we’re offering discounts for people who are wearing our buttons to a variety of downtown restaurants and shops,” Frein said.

The festival runs through Monday.