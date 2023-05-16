New Strider bikes at Overland Elementary

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester elementary school is filling bike racks with brand new “Striders” for kindergarteners.

A strider bike is a pedal conversion bike and 24 of them including helmets were gifted to Overland Elementary School.

It was all paid for with money from the Olmsted County Bridge Collaborative in partnership with the All-Kids Bike program.

Teachers noticed some older elementary students didn’t know how to ride bikes. So they are working to help every child learn how.

“Balance is the biggest part these are balance bikes their striders its a type of balance bike and then they come with pedal kits as well, so once they know what to do the balancing part we actually attach pedals to them and then they can do the pedal part as well,” said Safe Routes to School Coordinator Dustin Morrow.

Once students learn to balance the pedal conversion bikes, they’ll have access to the new ones.