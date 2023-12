(ABC 6 News) – On Dec. 15, 2023, the State Emblem Redesign Commission selected F1953 as the new state flag.

However, the commission will still decide on a final version of the design; involving the color of stripes, number of stripes and the star.

A final version of the design may be selected today before 5 p.m. today.

Please check back with ABC 6 News to learn the final version of the design.