New display honoring military in Mitchell County

(ABC 6 News) – A new display has popped up at the Mitchell County Courthouse that you may want to check out.

The new display features the seals from five branches of the military in honor of their service.

Bob Patterson an Osage native moved with his family to Indiana when he was a freshman in high school. But before that, his family was very active in the community and also served in the military.

Bob is now working with the patriot guard riders. They help with funerals and coming home parties for veterans. And one day he came home to these signs on his doorstep. And at first, he wasn’t sure what to do with them.

“And I got to thinking being from here and knowing Larry all my life. I thought well I’ll see if he could use them at the courthouse,” said Patterson.

Bob and his wife made the trip from Indiana to Osage for the dedication of these signs, but what he didn’t know was that he would be receiving a plaque that will hang right next to those signs in honor of the work he and his family have done for the community and our nation.

“It’s a pretty big honor. I couldn’t think of a better spot for it,” said Patterson.

Community members and veterans along with his sister and brother-in-law made it out for the dedication.