New birthing center coming to Kasson

(ABC 6 News) – There’s a new place for women to have their babies in Kasson and receive other services all in the same place.

Two Kasson healthcare business owners, Anne Schwanke, and Dr. Katie Elmore, look to expand their operations in one facility, combing a new birthing center and chiropractic clinic.

The groundbreaking held last week is getting the preparations in place to get construction underway.

Full Circle and Elmore Family Chiropractic will split the space with some shared areas.

ABC 6 News talked with one of the owners who say she wanted provide more options for women having babies.

“Just to be able to offer all the service that we are going to be able to be offer that again is not traditional medical model but is definitely what people are seeking right now,” explained Co-owner Katie Elmore.

They tell us the goal is to be open by November.