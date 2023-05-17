Motorcyclist injured after avoiding deer on Highway 14
(ABC 6 News) – A Dover man was injured after avoiding a deer on his motorcycle on Highway 14 Tuesday afternoon.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 29-year-old Anthony Wegman was headed west on Highway 14 when a deer ran across the road.
The State Patrol says Wegman laid down the bike to avoid the deer and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Wegman was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Dover Fire Department, and Eyota Ambulance assisted with this accident.