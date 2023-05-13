Moms fish free during ‘Take a Mom Fishing Weekend’

(ABC 6 News) – For moms who enjoy fishing there are some nice incentives this weekend. This Saturday and Sunday, moms can fish for free in Minnesota without a license.



The annual “Take a mom fishing” weekend was first established in 1988. And this year, moms can also win prizes. To enter, join the Minnesota Moms Fishing Challenge Facebook group and submit a photo of each fish they catch.

Participation in the fishing challenge is free on Facebook and open to moms statewide.



All participants who submit a fish will be entered in a random drawing for prizes provided by the Student Anglers Organization, including SCHEELS gift cards and Onyx inflatable lifejackets.