Mitchell County man injured after single-vehicle crash in roundabout

(ABC 6 News) – A Mitchell County, Iowa man was injured after crashing his car in a roundabout in Olmsted County on Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just before noon in the roundabout at Highway 42 and Highway 14 in Eyota.

Bernard Merten, 81, of Toeterville, Iowa, was traveling westbound on Highway 14 when his vehicle vaulted off of the center roundabout and landed in the ditch, according to the MSP.

Merten was transported to St. Marys Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Merten was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Eyota Ambulance.