Missing Faribault man found face-down in river, has died

(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man reported missing by his family on Friday evening has died after police found him submerged in a river.

The Faribault Police Department said 52-year-old Jesse Albert Decoux was reported missing by family members around 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Decoux was located by Faribault police officers face-down in the Straight River. Despite life saving measures, Decoux was pronounced deceased late Friday evening at the Hennepin County Medical Center.

An investigation into Decoux’s disappearance is on-going, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.