Missing Austin man found deceased outside of park

(ABC 6 News) – A 22-year-old Austin man reported missing on Monday by his family was found deceased Tuesday morning along a Cedar River riverbank outside of an Austin park.

According to the Austin Police Department (APD), it took a report by the man’s family shortly after midnight on Monday, Apr. 3. He was last seen on Friday, Mar. 31 and nothing at that time indicated that he was endangered.

APD said officers located the missing man’s unoccupied vehicle in the northwest parking lot of Todd Park in Austin shortly after the missing report was made. APD used a drone and other investigative methods on Monday to search the area where they thought the missing man’s whereabouts might be. Those were not successful.

APD and the Mower County Sheriff’s Office went out early Tuesday morning and began a larger drone and area foot search. Law enforcement located the deceased man in a wood line along a Cedar River non-main channel riverbank outside of the park boundaries.

APD said it was a suicide case as evident from the scene.

APD said its staff along with the Medical Examiner’s Office and Mower County Sheriff’s Office worked on the case.