Minnesota Sec. of State Simon to visit Rochester Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will visit Rochester on Monday.

Sec. Simon is scheduled to visit high schools in the state this month to promote the new law that allows 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote as of June 1, 2023.

Sec. Simon is scheduled to visit Rochester on Monday and Minneapolis schools on Sept. 19, 20, and 22.

Any 16- or 17-year-old Minnesotan, who would be otherwise eligible to vote, can now preregister to vote in the first election after they turn 18.

To preregister, Minnesotans can fill out the same online voter registration form that used by those over the age of 18. Fill out the form, HERE.

Once their information is submitted and verified, the corresponding county election office will process the application and add the record in the Statewide Voter Registration System. Records are then automatically updated to registered status when preregistered voters turn 18 years of age.