Minnesota Jersey Mike’s locations donating Wednesday’s sales to charity

(ABC 6 News) – Jersey Mike’s Subs announced that 44 of their Minnesota locations on Wednesday will donate 100% of sales to Make-A-Wish Minnesota.

Wednesday is Jersey Mike’s nationwide Day of Giving which is part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March.

Last year during the Month of Giving campaign, nearly 2,500 Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide raised a record-breaking $20 million benefitting more than 200 local charities.

Since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $67 million for local charities.

Jersey Mike's has southeast Minnesota locations in Rochester and Albert Lea.