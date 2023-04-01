Minnesota, Iowa slammed with severe weather

(ABC 6 News) – Friday, southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa got hit with storm systems carrying heavy rain, hail and strong winds.



In eastern Iowa, multiple tornadoes leaving a path of damage in their wake. Most of these weather impacts were seen south of the Minnesota state line to parts of eastern Iowa.

ABC 6 News received dozens of photos and videos showing hail ranging in size from marble to quarter sized hail.

Butit was Iowa who saw the most impacts from this storm especially in the southern part of the state.



In Charles City, residents watched the skies closely hoping to escape the worst of it.

“Yeah I was supposed to head down south but I kind of waited, waited this out but now I know it’s in the clear because it’s getting colder by the minute here so I don’t think we’re gonna get anymore stuff tonight I think we’re done,” Mike Roethler said.



In southern Iowa though, a different story. A tornado touched down in southeastern Iowa near the city of Hedrick around 3:40 Friday afternoon.



We’re told some properties in the path were left barely standing. Another tornado touching down near Keota, Iowa. These storms have left thousands across Iowa without power.

According to Alliant Energy, which serves most of eastern Iowa, roughly 38-thousand customers are in the dark and as these severe storms move out, parts of Minnesota is expecting to see snow.

A **WINTER STORM WARNING** is in effect for areas along and north of Highway 14 with a **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** in effect for the first tier of counties in southern Minnesota into early Saturday.



MnDOT crews will be out overnight treating roads hoping to minimize any travel impacts.



