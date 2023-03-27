Minnesota DNR EagleCam egg hatches

(ABC 6 News) – The lone egg in the nest of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Nongame Wildlife EagleCam has hatched.

The DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Program revealed the news on their social media pages Sunday night along with a photo of what appeared to be a fuzzy newborn eaglet.

The mother eagle still remains largely over the eaglet providing warmth, but will offer occasional glimpses of the newborn underneath her body.

The eagle laid its first egg on Feb. 15 and a second on Feb. 18. However, on March 1, the DNR reported that one of the two eggs in the nest had broken which officials believed it to be the first egg with the second egg intact.

The DNR recognized how unfortunate it is to lose an egg but noted that this will increase the remaining egg’s chances of survival. The survival rate of eagle chicks to flight is 50%.

The DNR says the incubation period usually takes about 34 to 39 days before a fuzzy-headed chick will emerge.

The DNR’s EagleCam is in its tenth year and streamed by millions of people from around the world. The EagleCam is funded by the agency’s non-game wildlife program which helps hundreds of species of Minnesota wildlife thrive. For more information on how you can support the program, CLICK HERE.

To view the EagleCam, CLICK HERE.