Minnesota chapter of Moms Demand Action to discuss gun legislation

(ABC 6 News) – On Tuesday night, the Minnesota chapter of Moms Demand Action (MDA) will meet to discuss the progress of gun violence prevention bills in the state legislature.

A Co-lead from the Rochester group of MDA, Alisha Eiken, says the meeting is anticipated to be emotional, following the recent school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I feel mad I feel disgusted, I feel shameful that I’m allowing my kids to be raised in this country that seems to do nothing about this very fixable problem,” says Eiken. “It’s really emotional, its hard watching your kids walk to the bus; I know the chances of this happening to them is low yet its devastating and its happening all too frequently.”

According to MDA, Minnesota is the 17th state in the country for gun law strength.

The Minnesota chapter of MDA is currently advocating for two bills moving through the state legislator.

The first, would require more documentation and permitting around private transactions involving handguns and semi-automatic rifles.

The second, is a “red flag” proposal, that would make it easier to take guns from people deemed to be a threat through what are known as ‘Extreme Risk Protection Orders.’

Anyone interested in attending the Moms Demand Action meeting via Zoom can register here.