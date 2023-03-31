Minnesota and Iowa lawmakers react to Trump’s indictment

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump on charges involving payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, the first-ever criminal case against a former U.S. president and a jolt to Trump’s bid to retake the White House in 2024.

Members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation have made statements reacting to the news.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig

“Today serves as a solemn reminder that we can never allow politics to dictate the rule of law. Every American plays a critical role in the preservation of our democracy and the safety of our communities, and I strongly urge anyone exercising their First Amendment rights in response to this announcement to do so peacefully. I am hopeful that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will allow the judicial process to run its course free from political interference.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar

“Make no mistake: the fact that one of the most powerful people in the world was investigated impartially and indicted is testament to the fact that we still live in a nation of laws. And no one is above the law.”

On the other side of the aisle, the Republican Party of Minnesota issued the following statement:

“It is disconcerting to see our justice system used to pursue partisan ends. A Democrat district attorney is busy tying up time and resources to go after a political opponent instead of cracking down on lawlessness in New York – which just saw another year of record-breaking crime.”Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann

No Republican members of Congress from Minnesota have publicly issued individual statements.

In Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds is calling the indictment of former president Donald Trump a “sham”.

Gov. Kim Reynolds

“This sham indictment only serves as a reminder to Americans that there is a two-tiered justice system under Joe Biden. While New York faces an open season for crime, the Manhattan DA is focused on arresting a former president. This is what an assault on democracy looks like – using government power to go after your political opponents – and it’s coming directly from those who proclaim to ‘defend’ it.

“This isn’t normal, it isn’t ‘justice,’ and it’s certainly not what America stands for.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.