Midwest Music Fest to kick off in Winona this weekend

(ABC 6 News) – One of the largest music festivals in southeast Minnesota is set to start Friday.

Midwest Music Festival has been going on in Winona for the last 13 years, and this year will feature up to 75 musical acts with several from the Rochester area, including local punk band Birdcop.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” said Jack Liedel, Winona native and drummer of Birdcop. “It’s something from being a small kid I would have never expected myself to be doing and here it is. There’s a lot of energy, a lot of butterflies, it’s a very sweet moment and I’m excited to capitalize on it.”

The punk rock band has played at almost all the Rochester stages from Hidden World Vinyl to Thesis Beer Project. They’ll be one of the first opening acts in Winona tomorrow for Midwest Music Fest, starting off the first show at No Name Bar. All shows at that venue are 21 plus only.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Nur-D, Your Smith and Ultra Bomb. The festival will be in seven venues across Winona with the main stage at the Levee Park Pavilion. Midwest Music Fest runs from Friday at 3 p.m. through Saturday night.

“Even though there’s going to be variety between all of these acts, we’re going to show up and be ourselves more than we normally would be.”