MHA: Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act

(ABC 6 News) – The Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act is poised to pass any day in the Minnesota legislature, but it appears there’s a long way to go before a compromise is made.

The Minnesota Nurses Association says its passage is an absolute must to keep patients safe.

Mayo Clinic has adamantly opposed the bill and threatened to pull billions of dollars out of Minnesota if it passes. But the bill doesn’t affect just Mayo.

President and CEO of the Minnesota Hospital Association Dr. Rauhul Koranne says it’s not just the Mayo Clinic that opposes the bill.