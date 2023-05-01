Medtronic gets FDA approval for new pacemaker

(ABC 6 News) – Medtronic, a medical device company says it has FDA approval for its new pacemakers.

They offer longer battery-life and easier programming- compared to previous versions.

The Minnesota company said these new devices have 40-percent more battery life which is nearly 16 to 17 years.

Another plus, Medtronic says these are the worlds smallest pacemakers. They are about a tenth of the size and weighs less than 2 grams which is about the weight of a dime.