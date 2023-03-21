Meals on Wheels’ March for Meals

(ABC 6 News) – Meals on Wheels is celebrating its 21st Annual March for Meals program.

Each March, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country join together in the March for Meals to celebrate the proven collaboration of local community organizations, businesses, all levels of government and compassionate individuals to ensure that our seniors are not forgotten.

This event is part of March for Meals’ Community Champions Week. During the week, Meals on Wheels programs invite elected officials, local celebrities, and other prominent figures to deliver meals, speak out for seniors, and raise awareness of the power of Meals on Wheels.

Talbert White, a senior with type 2 diabetes, began receiving meals on wheels 6 months ago because he needed to improve his diet.

“It’s really well prepared food. I was surprised on the quality of the food was so delicious and tasteful,” White said.

There are more than 300 people in the Rochester area in Talbert’s position.

Director of Innovation and Collaboration at Family Service Rochester April Sutor says they have approximately 200 volunteers throughout the year and drive close to 20 routes a day.

“We have 5-year-old children who go with their parents and take the meal up to somebody’s house and says Meals on Wheels. So, it’s an opportunity to introduce to your children to volunteer and give back,” Sutor explained.

Meals on Wheels is also holding its annual fundraiser Denim, Diamonds and Dice this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Floral Hall in Graham Park.



ABC 6 News anchor Laura lee and James Wilcox will be there as celebrity black jack dealers.