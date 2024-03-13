MDA to conduct aerial treatments in Fillmore County to combat invasive moth

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In addition to an early allergy season, the premature warm weather brings the infestation of an invasive species, the spongy moth.

This year, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture will visit Fillmore County to help mitigate the spread of the insect.

Starting in June, the MDA will perform aerial treatments to stop the spread before it can start.

Female Spongy Moth (Credit: Minnesota Department of Agriculture)

The MDA’s treatments could have some big impacts, as the spongy moth is among America’s most destructive tree pests, with experts saying they can decimate large sections of forest.