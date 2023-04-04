Mayo Clinic will stop requiring masks in most areas

(ABC 6 News) – Beginning next week, Mayo Clinic will no longer require patients and staff members to wear masks in most areas of the Mayo Clinic campus.

“In line with Mayo Clinic’s commitment to patient care, Mayo Clinic will continue to require wearing a face mask in high-risk patient settings,” a press release read. “High-risk immunocompromised patients will be notified to wear a mask while they are at Mayo Clinic.”

According to the press release, the hospital will make the change April 10 “due to the consistently low rates of hospitalizations, mortality and community transmission levels of COVID-19 observed at most Mayo Clinic locations.”

Those who wish to wear masks at Mayo Clinic may still do so.