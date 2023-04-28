Mayo High School students help domestic violence survivors

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo High Schools helped raise money for the Women’s Shelter and Support Center (WSSC) through the school’s Give-One-For-All (GOFA) campaign it was announced on Friday.

Mayo students raised $17,000 to be donated to the WSSC. The funds will help victims of domestic violence with safety, housing, and other needs.

Each year, the Mayo High School Student Council coordinates the GOFA campaign to raise funds to help people in need in our community. Money was raised from activities and events held over the fall and winter.

WSSC Executive Director, Artyce Thomas, expressed gratitude towards the students’ kindness and support, “We are incredibly grateful for all of these students and their hard work to assure survivors of domestic violence have supportive services. Their efforts make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

The WSSC has been providing shelter and support services to domestic violence victims in southeastern Minnesota for more than 40 years, serving close to 3,000 victims a year. With a shelter in Rochester, and additional community outreach offices in Dodge and Fillmore counties, advocacy services are available, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.