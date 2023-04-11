Mayo High School ACT testing canceled this weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Following a district-wide internet shutdown, Mayo High School has canceled its ACT test scheduled for this coming Saturday, April 15.

Denise Koster, the ACT coordinator at Mayo High School, told ABC 6 News that students who were registered to take the standardized test at Mayo HS Saturday should have received messages with new site assignments.

However, if any student has not received an email with a new ACT assignment, they can log into their ACT account or contact ACT, Koster said.