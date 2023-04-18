Mayo Clinic offers a month’s supply of coffee for blood donors

(ABC 6 News) – Who wouldn’t want to win free coffee for month? May sound too good to be true, but the Mayo Clinic Blood donor program is giving away just that.

Whether it’s your first time or if you’re a regular donor, if you donate blood this week – you can enter for a chance to win coffee for a month from a local coffee shop.

There will be one winner each day and you can sign up to give blood by visiting HERE or calling the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor program at 507-284-4475.



Remember just giving a few minutes of your time can save someone’s life.

“We still need to have 50 or 60 blood donors coming in every single day, so we rely on people in our community who haven’t come in and donated for a long time to help meet that need every single day,” explained Justin Juskewitch, Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program.