Mason City woman pleads guilty to email threat

(ABC 6 News) – A 19-year-old Mason City woman has pleaded guilty to sending emailed threats of violence to the Mason City Community School District.

Destiny Kaduce has entered a guilty plea to threat of terrorism and possession of marijuana-1st offense.

Mason City Community School District reported email threats of violence that had been received overnight on November 4, 2022 from an unidentified email account.

The Mason City Police Department began an investigation into the source of the threats with the support from state and federal law enforcement partners. Law enforcement was able to identify Destiny Kaduce of Mason City as the source of the threat.

A sentencing hearing for Kaduce has been scheduled for June 14.

