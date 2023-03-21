Mason City man sentenced for shooting woman with arrow

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man charged with attempted murder after shooting a woman with arrow was sentenced Monday.

31-year-old Casey Larson was sentenced Monday to up to 25 years behind bars and ordered to serve at least 17 years and six months before becoming eligible for parole.

Larson pleaded guilty to attempted murder following Sept. 2, 2022 incident, where officers responded to a man and woman yelling in the area of 1st NW and North Washington, Mason City, IA.

At the same time, police received a call from a citizen stating that a female subject had been shot with an arrow. The citizen was taking the female subject to Mercy One Emergency Room

When officers arrived, they found the person who had shot the arrow being restrained at the

scene by a bystander.