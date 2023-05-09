Mason City man sentenced for robbery

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of armed robbery.



18-year-old Jesup Ward was arrested after he robbed a Casey’s gas station in Mason City back in January. Ward received 25 years for the robbery and 5 more for reckless use of a firearm.

On January 3, officers responded to the convenience store at 813 North Federal Ave. at 9:39 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery that had occurred.

Video surveillance showed a suspect pointing a handgun at employees who said the suspect demanded money.