Mason City man charged with killing woman and setting her on fire reaches plea deal

(ABC 6 News) – A Mason City man charged with killing a woman and then setting fire to her body has reached a plea deal.

Dominick Degner, 29 of Mason City, entered an Alford plea Wednesday to 2nd-degree murder.

Degner was originally charged with 1st-degree murder as well as 2nd-degree arson.

According to police, on September 7th, 2021, fire crews were called to the 100 block of North Tennessee Ave for a house fire just after 5 a.m.

After the fire was put out, a woman’s body was found in the home. The woman was identified as 24-year-old Tonette Wolfe. Police said Wolfe and Degner had been living at the home.

Degner had been scheduled to stand trial starting Monday but a sentencing hearing has now been set for July 31. He could face up to 50 years in prison.