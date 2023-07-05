Mason City garage fire caused by improper disposal of fireworks

(ABC 6 News) – The Mason City Fire Department (MCFD) said a garage fire on Tuesday night was accidental and caused by improper disposal of fireworks.

The MCFD said crews were dispatched to a fire on the 300 block of 9th St. SE just before 11:30 p.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found fire coming out of a garage attached to a house. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The interior of the garage received fire, smoke and water damage, according to MCFD. The interior of the home received light smoke which fire fighters were able to ventilate out.

No injuries were reported.

Emergency crews cleared the scene just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The MCFD was assisted at the scene by the Mason City Police Department.