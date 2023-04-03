Mason City crime rate drops, according to new data

(ABC 6 News) – Preliminary data from the Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) shows Mason City experienced a decrease in crime in 2022.

DPS data shows a 9% drop in overall crime in 2022 compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the number of arrests increased by 8%. In addition, the report shows continuation of a slight downward trend in area crime each of the last four years.

“The perception can be otherwise, but the data shows the good work of our law enforcement officers, public safety officials and the community at large. The data tells a story of a safe city that is getting safer.” said Mayor Bill Schickel.

A total of 1,676 offenses were reported in 2022 compared to 1,844 the previous year. Crimes against a person decreased by 3% while crimes against property were down 12%. A category called crime against society increased by 9%. This category includes gambling, prostitution and drug violations.

Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley reflected on the crime statistics by saying, “Our community is really where public safety starts. We appreciate the effort and support of local residents who help us make Mason City a great place to live and to raise a family. We are looking forward to the additional support these new initiatives will give us as we work to hold accountable those who choose to engage in criminal activity.”

Recent crime fighting initiatives by the Mason City Police Department have included a Community Camera Program where residents can register their security camera with the Police Department, Porch Pirate Prevention by providing the Police Department as a mailing address during the holidays, and Safe City Solutions which uses technology for things like gunshot detection.