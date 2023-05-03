Masks no longer required in OMC buildings

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) says patients and staff are no longer required to wear masks in patient care areas.

Patients may ask their rooming staff and clinician to wear masks during their visit. Patients and staff may also choose to continue masking based on personal preference.

Should the community transmission levels change and require masking again, we will communicate that with you.

To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19, we encourage patients to continue following the three Ws: