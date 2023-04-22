Man enters guilty plea in 2020 shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

(ABC 6 News) – A St. Cloud man has changed his plea to guilty in a 2020 shooting that killed one man and seriously wounded another.

Ty Jhuan David Anderson, 23 of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty Friday to reduced charges of second-degree without intent, first-degree assault and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.

Anderson was charged in the death of eighteen-year-old Mikayal Gordon and leaving a 20-year-old man critically injured on October 30, 2020 at the apartments at Essex Apartments.

According to court documents, Investigators obtained Snapchat videos that depicted a party inside an apartment. In the video, Anderson is drinking heavily and brandishing a pistol that appeared to be identical to the pistol located outside of Essex Park.

Anderson was arrested in Hennepin County in March of 2021, three and a half months after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A jury trial for Anderson was scheduled to begin May 1, following scheduling delays,

A sentencing date for Anderson has not yet been set.