Maltreatment reported at Rochester care home
(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, more accusations of mistreatment of a vulnerable adult at a care home.
Last week, the Department of Human Services alleged a staff member at Cardinal of Minnesota in pushed an autistic resident onto a couch and slapped them in the face.
Along with the physical abuse, the agency also received reports the staff member often said things like “you are dumb” and “you are **effing annoying.”
While DHS says they could not determine whether the abuse happened, Cardinal of Minnesota says the staff member is no longer with the company and all remaining staff were retrained on the patient’s care plan.