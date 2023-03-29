Lyle woman injured in Mower County crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Lyle woman was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Mower County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. A vehicle was traveling northbound on Highway 218 when it left the roadway and struck a culvert near 22nd Ave. SE in Austin Township.

The driver, 44-year-old Shannon Kempe, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin with non-life threatening injuries.

MSP was assisted at the scene by the Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Fire, and Mayo Ambulance.