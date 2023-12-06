Local Moms Demand Action holds vigil to remember victims of gun violence

(ABC 6 News)- The Rochester chapter of Moms Demand Action held a vigil on Tuesday to remember victims and honor the survivors of gun violence.

The vigil took place at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, where the organization welcomed guests to bring a photo or object to help remember their loved ones by.

As gun violence rises, Moms Demand Action works to spread awareness and make a difference.

“We know that we can make a difference. If we save one life, what a difference,” said Donna Miller, Co-Lead of the Rochester Chapter of Moms Demand Action.

The Newtown Action Alliance holds an annual vigil in December and this year they partnered with over 140 organizations including Moms Demand Action.

Moms Demand Action is an organization that focuses on teaching people gun safety and creating new legislature around gun control.

If you would like to learn more about the Moms Demand Action or find resources available to you click this link.