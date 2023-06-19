Local chef hosts Juneteenth tasting event highlighting food, history, and culture

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday June 19th, Chef Raheem Johnson is hosting an educational dinner to recognize Juneteenth, recognizing the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.

Johnson plans to connect food from different regions of west Africa the Caribbean to North America the slave trade in connection with Juneteenth.

“We’re going to be pinpointing some recipes invented by black culinary personalities whom back in the day during slavery that they were able to create,” says Johnson. “I’m going to be putting signature desserts with those things, and with the inspiring of the African diaspora, and bringing awareness into Rochester with that, and a new type of food cuisine of fusions from my background, to allow people to be able to taste and sit down and have a you know, just an amazing time with that.”

Menu for Juneteenth Chef Tasting event, via Raheem Johnson.

There is a vast history behind the meals, and Johnson looks forward to sharing those histories with those who attend.

“I just want to bring awareness so people can know they can get a chance to sit at a dining room table, sit at a tasting, and be able to sit down and have discussions and bring people together from different cultures, different regions, and they can sit down and try these foods and bridging the gap,” says Johnson.

This dinner starts at 7 p.m. with a cocktail hour, dinner starts at 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to everyone, no registration is required.

The dinner will take place at 1111 Carey Ct. NW Oronoco, MN 55960