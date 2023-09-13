Lincoln K-8 Elementary School closed Wednesday due to watermain break

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) announced that Lincoln K-8 Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to a watermain break.

RPS said due to the watermain break and anticipated lack of access to water for the majority of the day, that the school will close for the day.

Parents and caregivers are asked to pick up their student(s) as soon as possible.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.