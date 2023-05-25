Level 3 predatory offender released to LeRoy area

(ABC 6 News) – The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is releasing information to the community pursuant to Minnesota Statute 244.052 regarding a Level 3 predatory offender.

Demetris Leonardo Duncan reported that he is homeless, but staying in LeRoy, MN at this time. Duncan has engaged in threatening and sexual conduct with adult females. Contact included penetration. Duncan gained access by entering her home without permission while she was sleeping. Force and a weapon was used to gain compliance.

This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.