Law enforcement rewarding safe drivers

(ABC 6 News) – Most of the time – when drivers have an encounter with law enforcement – it’s usually doesn’t end well and chances are you’ll probably get a ticket.

But in north Iowa, they’re taking a different approach as places like Clear Lake prepare for an influx of summer visitors – traffic safety is top-of-mind for law enforcement.

This summer, join Unticketing Cerro Gordo to win prizes like department store gift cards just for driving safely and observing the speed limit.

Every two weeks, prizes will be awarded to randomly-selected vehicles observed driving safely in Clear Lake, Mason City, and greater Cerro Gordo County. Prizes are sent by mail, but you need to Opt-in to win.

The contest begins May 27 and continues through August 6. It is open to residents, visitors, or anyone who drives in Cerro Gordo County.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff Kevin Pals joined ABC 6 News anchor to talk about the new ‘Unticketing’ campaign.