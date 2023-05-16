Law Enforcement Memorial takes shape

(ABC 6 News) – After a decade of fundraising and planning, the law enforcement memorial in Rochester is taking shape.

This memorial is dedicated to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Nearly two years ago, first responders broke ground on this project.

“It’s our responsibility as law enforcement agencies and communities to keep the memory of these officers alive,” Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said.

As of now, $426,000 has been spent on this project.

“This is the obelisk. It has 10 sides to it. It’s 15 feet high. At the top there will be a blue light,” Sheriff Torgerson said. “Behind the curtain is where the walls are and that’s where the names are being engraved. The front walls will have the names.”

The names of 41 fallen officers, one of them will be Gregory Lange.

The Claremont Police Chief was shot and killed while responding to a domestic assault in 1988.

He is survived by his wife and son.

“I don’t dwell on it, but sometimes I just need 5 minutes to dwell on it,” Sue Land said.

For Gregory’s widow, Sue, this is a space where she can remember her husband for the man he was. A loving and caring father.

“No matter how many years have gone by, he’s not forgotten, he is very much loved. Even after 35 years, we’re going through parole hearings so everything is brought up time and time again,” Lang said.

Gregory’s story will be told, and so will all the fallen officers.

By this time next year, Sheriff Torgerson hopes it will be completed.

But for now, work is being done to make this memorial the best it can be.

“It’s coming together for all of us,” Lang said.

To donate to the memorial, visit HERE.