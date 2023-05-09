Law enforcement assist school officials in incident at Southland High School on Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Law enforcement with the Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted school officials in an incident at Southland High School in Adams, Minn. on Monday.

Mower County Sheriff Steven Sandvik said on Monday, May 8 officers responded to Southland High School on a report of a 16-year-old male student making threats to harm other students with a sharp object during a shop class. Verbal threats were also made.

Deputies arrived and were advised the student who made the threats was separated from other students and nobody was hurt.

Following an investigation, the suspect was taken into custody and placed in a juvenile holding facility pending charges deemed appropriate by the County Attorney’s office.

Concerned parents reached out to ABC 6 News after they were alerted of an incident at the school in an email from school officials at approximately 1:25 p.m. Monday. The statement reads below:

“Law enforcement is assisting administration in an investigation related to a incident that occurred earlier today at school. The situation is under control and stable. Please know that all students and staff are safe.” Southland School District

Later that afternoon at approximately 5:26 p.m., school officials sent an email update that stated: