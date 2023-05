(ABC 6 News) – Crews in Mason City are making significant progress on the demolition of the Kirk Apartments.

Crews started demolition work this week after asbestos delayed initial demolition work.



It’ll take 3 to 4 weeks for everything to get completely cleansed up but the mayor tells ABC 6 News he hopes roads in the area will be reopened in time for the band festival next week.

The historic building caught fire last month destroying the 44-unit structure.