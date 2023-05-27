Kicking off Memorial Day weekend

(ABC 6 News) – People are getting a head start on the Memorial Day weekend fun in Chester Woods Park.

Park staff tell ABC 6 the campground is completely booked through the weekend, and has been since the end of February.

Some people arrived a few days early, like Mike Hearser, he says “We like to beat the rush. We just like to get away from the house, relax, not think about projects, maybe do a little fishing on the lake here.”

The beach and watercraft rentals also open up on Friday, so Chester Woods Park is going to be the place to be for the holiday weekend.

Celeste Lewis, a staff member at the park says, “my guess is this weekend with picnics, fisherman, beach goers, and camping, this park is going to be insane!”

Campers are just a few of the people hitting the roads to kick off the summer travel season.

AAA says Friday is expected to be the busiest day for drivers, with more than 37 million people packing up the car this weekend. That’s a 6% increase from last year.

The weekend also starts the ‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer,’ the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day where Minnesota State Patrol sees an increase in people on the road, and an increase in crashes.

There will be more law enforcement on the roads this weekend and State Patrol is reminding drivers to wear your seatbelt, don’t drink and drive, don’t speed,and remember to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

If you are hitting the road, here’s a look at current gas prices.

According to Gas Buddy, the average in Minnesota is $3.51/gal, which is a 71 cent drop from Memorial Day weekend last year.

In Iowa, it’s a similar story, with an average of $3.43/gal, 85 cents lower than last year-

Both Minnesota and Iowa’s averages are lower than the national average, which is currently sitting at $3.55/gal. Nationwide, gas is about $1 cheaper than this time last year.

For those taking to the skies, a potential shortage of air traffic controllers could cause a repeat of last year’s airport chaos, so prepare for long lines at security and potential delays.