Keeping Jodi in the spotlight

(ABC 6 News) – This June marks 28 years since the abduction of local tv news anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

The 27-year-old was on on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City in 1995 when investigators believe she was abducted from her apartment parking lot. No one has been arrested and Jodi has never been found.

Huisentruit’s case may remain unsolved, but the case has not gone cold. Besides law enforcement, a team of journalists, private investigators and former law enforcement are tracking down leads and keeping the tv anchor’s name in the spotlight.



Find Jodi member Scott Fuller explains what is being done now to keep Jodi’s case alive.