Kasson woman charged with DWI after allegedly blowing at least twice legal BAC limit

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson woman was arrested Saturday night and charged with driving while impaired after allegedly blowing a 0.18 blood-alcohol level in Dodge County custody.

Jessica Lynn Briggs, 43, faces charges of 3rd-degree DWI–BAC of 0.18, 3rd-degree DWI–alcohol concentration of 0.08 or more, and violation of Minnesota’s open bottle laws.

According to court records, a Kasson officer allegedly noticed Briggs’ Saturn Aura driving on Mantorville Avenue North at 10:40 p.m. Saturday, March 25, and noted that both driver’s side tires were crossing into the other lane repeatedly.

According to court documents, the officer pulled Briggs over in the 10 block of 16th Street NE, where he reportedly smelled a strong alcohol odor from Briggs’ breath and saw two plastic cups commonly used to serve mixed alcoholic drinks in her center console.

Briggs allegedly told the officer the cups belonged to her passengers, but admitted to having four drinks about an hour before being pulled over.

According to court records, the officer asked Briggs to complete several field sobriety tests, and asked her to take a preliminary breath test.

According to court documents, Briggs’ preliminary breath test result at the scene was 0.25, more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit in Minnesota.

However, according to court documents, Briggs later blew a 0.18 result, which is referenced in her charges.

Dodge County Court filed a notice Monday that Briggs had posted $12,000 bond.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for April 5.