Kasson man gets opportunity to call NFL Draft pick

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson man had the opportunity of a lifetime last month at the NFL Draft.

Insurance agent Jeff Stevenson was invited through Nationwide in March to be apart of the draft, go on stage and call a pick in the fifth round for the Cleveland Browns.

Stevenson, of course, was hopeful to call a pick for the Minnesota Vikings, but was happy with the experience nonetheless.

“With the 142nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns select Cameron Mitchell. D-Back, Northwestern.”

Those simple words on the biggest draft stage in major American sports turned into a moment that will never be forgotten in Stevenson’s life.

“It just happened by chance. End of March our field representative got a hold of us and asked if we would be interest going to the draft,” Stevenson said. “Which, of course I was. You know one thing about down there in Kansas City, they did a great job and everybody was just a football fan and not really a fan of any team. You wore your team jerseys and that type of thing but everybody was a football fan and that made it fun.”

Stevenson was able to sit close to retired NFL players such as Viking running back Robert Smith, Though he didn’t have conversations with him directly, he was thankful to be up close to NFL legends.