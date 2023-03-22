Kasson man appears on child porn charges, pleads not guilty

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson man pleaded not guilty to two charges of possessing child pornography Wednesday, March 22, according to court records.

According to court documents, Randy Marin, 30, was arrested as part of a BCA investigation March 9.

The MN BCA and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office allegedly served search warrants at Marin’s residence after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and seized several devices from Marin’s home, including his cell phone.

According to court documents, Marin allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he had found and saved Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) on the internet, and allegedly saved CSAM to his Google Drive account.

Dodge County scheduled a pretrial hearing for Marin on May 31, 2023.