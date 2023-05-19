Jeremiah Program to host Pathways Gala Friday

(ABC 6 News) – The Jeremiah Program in Rochester will be hosting its Pathways Gala Friday and ABC 6 News is a proud sponsor of the event.

The Jeremiah Program offers resources to single moms and strives to disrupt the cycle of poverty.

A recent graduate of the Jeremiah Program talked about how the program helped her throughout school while also providing a safe space for her family.

“I get to say one day hey this is what I did as a mom and to almost create a legacy for my kids and say wow that was my mom,” Jeremiah Program graduate Kienna green.



Kienna will share her story at the Gala Friday at the Hilton Hotel downtown. Our own Robin Wolfram will be the event’s emcee.

ABC 6 News will have coverage of the event on-air and online.

For more information on the Pathways Gala, visit HERE.