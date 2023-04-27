Iowa Senator Ernst speaks on transgender sports bill

(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa spoke on a bill that’s making its way through the capitol.



It’s called ‘The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act’ which aims at barring transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports programs



It would change Title IX’s definition of sex to one based on a person’s reproductive biology.



The bill reflects a nationwide push to restrict transgender women from sports. 21 states including Iowa have banned transgender students from participating in sports reflecting their gender identity.



It’s something Ernst says is part of protecting biological women in sports.

“No amount of harassment from the radical left will stop strong women from standing up for the truth and what is right,” Ernst said.

Despite the push from Republicans, the bill is certain to fail in the Democratically-controlled Senate. Even if it did manage to pass, President Biden says he would veto it.